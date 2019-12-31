Maxcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $174,461.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. Maxcoin has a market cap of $174,461.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, YoBit and Bittylicious. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00058977 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00040792 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00582183 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00228088 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00085596 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001780 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

Maxcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptohub and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.