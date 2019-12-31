McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Shares Down 11.6%

Shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) traded down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.66, 21,597,744 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 11,943,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 349.92% and a negative net margin of 56.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDermott International Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of McDermott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDermott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in McDermott International by 383.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 76,551 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in McDermott International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 414,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 225,310 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in McDermott International by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 58,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in McDermott International by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 35,425 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDermott International Company Profile (NYSE:MDR)

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

