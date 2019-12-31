MediBloc [QRC20] Hits Market Capitalization of $12.28 Million (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,274.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.32 or 0.01820264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.75 or 0.02871689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00584188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011165 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00629348 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00063601 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00387388 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

