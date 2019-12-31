MEET.ONE Trading Down 13% This Week (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $364,492.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00191429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.29 or 0.01353089 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00122431 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

