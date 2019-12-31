Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 579.70 ($7.63).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGGT shares. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 679 ($8.93) to GBX 736 ($9.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Investec cut shares of Meggitt to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target (up from GBX 494 ($6.50)) on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.05) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of LON:MGGT traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 656.80 ($8.64). The stock had a trading volume of 421,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. Meggitt has a one year low of GBX 456.10 ($6.00) and a one year high of GBX 680 ($8.95). The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 645 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 602.99.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

