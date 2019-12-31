Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 662,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,792,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,689,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after acquiring an additional 103,317 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $30.00 price target on shares of Meredith and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Meredith from $66.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Meredith from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meredith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

Meredith stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.57. 96,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. Meredith has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.43 million. Meredith had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 30.23%. Meredith’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meredith will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Meredith’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

