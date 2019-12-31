Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.35

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.35 and last traded at $36.27, with a volume of 10811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 price target on Meta Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

In other news, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $194,290.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at $320,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $312,557.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,419 shares of company stock worth $954,914 over the last 90 days. 7.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 49.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after acquiring an additional 91,812 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,756 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.