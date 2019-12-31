MetaMorph Market Capitalization Tops $137,220.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Mercatox, BiteBTC and BitMart. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a market cap of $137,220.00 and approximately $17,970.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $436.46 or 0.06040755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029910 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036486 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001919 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001242 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,291,489 tokens. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

