Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $30.91 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00005547 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, QBTC, Bitfinex and RightBTC. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.06 or 0.01813946 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00062788 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,295,796 coins and its circulating supply is 77,295,692 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bitfinex, TOPBTC, QBTC, Coinsuper, CoinBene, HitBTC and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

