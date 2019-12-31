Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metso is a globally-leading supplier of processes, machinery and systems for the pulp and paper industry and a foremost expert in the key technologies of this sector. The Corporation is also a strong supplier in automation and flow control solutions, and one of the world’s leading suppliers of rock and mineral processing systems. The main customer sectors are the pulp and paper industry, construction and civil engineering, mining and the energy industry. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Metso Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Metso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Metso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:MXCYY opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. Metso Oyj has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Metso Oyj had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 8.18%. Research analysts forecast that Metso Oyj will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

