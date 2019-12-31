MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Short Interest Update

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,000,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 10,470,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 59,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,133. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.51. MFA FINL INC/SH has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 60.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn sold 67,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $521,967.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 139,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,235.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $190,006.30. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 1,281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,725 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1,832.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,204,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,222,000 after buying an additional 2,090,026 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 42.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,109,000 after buying an additional 894,243 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,184,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 729,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 460,838 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush started coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MFA FINL INC/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

