MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGP. TheStreet downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 11.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,840,000 after acquiring an additional 36,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $226.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.