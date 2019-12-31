MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

MGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

MGP stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.47. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $226.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 1.31%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $1,406,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 10.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 5,122.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $15,139,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 19.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 45,152 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

