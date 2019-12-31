MIB Coin Price Reaches $0.0032 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $225,812.00 and $5,206.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, CoinBene and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013287 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000621 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001308 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MIB Coin Token Profile

MIB Coin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 348,411,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,109,181 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

