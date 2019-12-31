MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

MGDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, HSBC cut MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

OTCMKTS MGDDY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.15. 14,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.04.

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

