Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) Short Interest Update

Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the November 28th total of 45,700 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Micron Solutions stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Micron Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $3.78.

Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

