Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Trading 1.4% Higher

Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP) traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70, 2,094 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 591,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Midatech Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.63% of Midatech Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midatech Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTP)

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer.

