Millennium Management LLC Acquires 369,925 Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 1,988.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,925 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Matinas BioPharma worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 297.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 77,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 98,501 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 54,852 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares during the period.

MTNB stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

MTNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

In other Matinas BioPharma news, CFO Keith A. Kucinski bought 94,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $112,455.00. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

