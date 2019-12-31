Millennium Management LLC Buys 90,688 Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 1,078.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 90,688 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Gulfport Energy worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPOR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 126,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 119.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 818.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 715,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 637,876 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 269,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $480.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Gulfport Energy Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

