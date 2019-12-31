Millennium Management LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,828 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HY. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter worth $224,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In related news, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $57,812.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,135.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $973.70 million, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.51. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $76.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.90 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

