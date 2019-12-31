Millennium Management LLC Has $266,000 Position in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 773,803 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 310,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 12.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 17.3% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 13.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 530,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 64,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 112.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $18,327,483.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,439,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,654,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $461,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 878,210 shares of company stock worth $18,987,444. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Primoris Services Corp has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

