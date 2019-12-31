Millennium Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Graham as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Graham by 7.1% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 616,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after buying an additional 40,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Graham by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 73,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Graham by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Graham by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GHM opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.80. Graham Co. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 million. Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $34,931.39. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

