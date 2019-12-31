Millennium Management LLC Invests $243,000 in General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GAM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in General American Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in General American Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in General American Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

GAM opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29. General American Investors Company Inc has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $38.59.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 0.97%.

General American Investors Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

