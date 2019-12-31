Millennium Management LLC Invests $258,000 in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Metropolitan Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 26.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 196.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $398.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.40. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a one year low of $29.58 and a one year high of $48.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $28.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, SVP Michael A. Guarino sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $31,463.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $139,254.42. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

