Millennium Management LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMTB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Mercantil Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Mercantil Bank by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mercantil Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mercantil Bank by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Mercantil Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $939.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. Mercantil Bank Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $23.59.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $66.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantil Bank Holding Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Mercantil Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mercantil Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.98.

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

