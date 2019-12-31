Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Noodles & Co as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 306,102 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 792,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.88 million, a PE ratio of 272.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

