Millennium Management LLC Purchases 12,868 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 12,431 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $122,321.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,038.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,499.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QUOT shares. First Analysis upgraded Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Shares of QUOT opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $867.65 million, a PE ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. Quotient Technology Inc has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $114.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

