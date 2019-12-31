Millennium Management LLC Purchases 19,647 Shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 982.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of NOW by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NOW by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNOW. ValuEngine upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NYSE DNOW opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.43. NOW Inc has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $15.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.07 million. NOW had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.89%. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOW Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

