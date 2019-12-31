Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,537 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.57% of PLx Pharma worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PLx Pharma by 10.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 150.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 29.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the third quarter valued at $153,000. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLXP. Zacks Investment Research raised PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PLx Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 5.14. PLx Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. PLx Pharma had a positive return on equity of 31.25% and a negative net margin of 1,911.69%. Research analysts forecast that PLx Pharma Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PLx Pharma Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.