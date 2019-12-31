Millennium Management LLC Sells 34,752 Shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34,752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 780.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 1,710.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Digimarc news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,253. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,545.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,185.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,391 shares of company stock worth $905,545. Company insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Digimarc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. The company has a market cap of $411.31 million, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of -0.04. Digimarc Corp has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $66.50.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 140.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Digimarc Corp will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digimarc Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

