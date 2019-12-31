Millennium Management LLC Sells 372,530 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 372,530 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 185.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 47.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.60.

NYSE RE opened at $277.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.47 and a 200-day moving average of $257.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $204.84 and a 1-year high of $279.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.