Millennium Management LLC Sells 475,673 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475,673 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of PDF Solutions worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 2,558.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,118,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,918,000 after buying an additional 3,001,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 2,676.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 234,539 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 108,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,475,000 after buying an additional 77,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 28,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.36 million, a P/E ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PDFS shares. BidaskClub upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.