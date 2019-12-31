Millennium Management LLC Sells 817,667 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 90.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817,667 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.22% of Savara worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

SVRA stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Savara Inc has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SVRA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.09.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

