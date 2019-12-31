Millennium Management LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000.

RARE stock opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.16.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.74) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

