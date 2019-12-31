Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 93.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63,534 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Mattel by 550.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Get Mattel alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. Mattel Inc has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.