Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) Insider Brett Lambert Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) insider Brett Lambert purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($10,638.30).

Shares of MCR stock opened at A$0.65 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.52 million and a PE ratio of -10.61. Mincor Resources NL has a 1-year low of A$0.34 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of A$0.74 ($0.52).

Mincor Resources Company Profile

Mincor Resources NL engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral resources in Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, and copper deposits. The company holds interests in the Durkin North, Miitel/Burnett, and Cassini nickel projects, as well as the Widgiemooltha gold project located in Kambalda, Western Australia.

