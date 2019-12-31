MINDOL Price Hits $3.13 on Top Exchanges (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar. MINDOL has a market cap of $532.29 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for $3.13 or 0.00043256 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00579015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001142 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000440 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,295,785 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

