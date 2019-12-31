Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WVE. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $48.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,015.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,955.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after buying an additional 470,402 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,177,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,239,000 after acquiring an additional 458,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,811,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,275,000 after acquiring an additional 113,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

