Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 586,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of MOH stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,567. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $105.28 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $45,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 515.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.11.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

