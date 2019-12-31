Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TAP.A remained flat at $$63.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 184. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.34. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.