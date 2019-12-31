MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.25 and last traded at $47.25, 2,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 7,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on MONDY shares. ValuEngine upgraded MONDI PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MONDI PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56.

MONDI PLC/ADR Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

