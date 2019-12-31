Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives $55.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 37,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,358,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $51.44.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 189.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.