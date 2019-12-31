Morpheus Labs (MITX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $430,997.00

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $430,997.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

