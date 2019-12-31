Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Short Interest Up 5.5% in December

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,200,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 12,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 207.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 169.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Consumer Edge began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Mosaic stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.07. 6,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,615,337. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $33.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

