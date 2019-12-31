Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.56.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,328.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 33.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,709,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,813,000 after acquiring an additional 935,665 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Msci by 1,049.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 642,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,357,000 after buying an additional 586,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Msci by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after buying an additional 423,160 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Msci by 77.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,667,000 after buying an additional 331,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Msci by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,256,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,210,383,000 after buying an additional 285,631 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Msci stock opened at $256.92 on Tuesday. Msci has a 12-month low of $141.06 and a 12-month high of $267.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Msci will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

