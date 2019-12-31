Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives $11.00 Average PT from Analysts

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $382,167.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,983.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $142,424.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,787 shares of company stock valued at $726,560 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Water Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $12.26.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

