Mym Nutraceuticals (CNSX:MYM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Mym Nutraceuticals Inc (CNSX:MYM) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 356695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29.

About Mym Nutraceuticals (CNSX:MYM)

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc develops and markets hemp-based cannabidoil cannabidiol (CBD) extracts and oil infused nutraceutical products. The company was formerly known as My Marijuana Canada Inc and changed its name to MYM Nutraceuticals Inc in February 2016. MYM Nutraceuticals Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Mym Nutraceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mym Nutraceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.