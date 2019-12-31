MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Short Interest Update

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 300,700 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 277,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MYRG shares. Robert W. Baird raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $148,731.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 309,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,865,878.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $47,382.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 305,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,683,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $209,388 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MYR Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYRG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.92. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $583.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.87 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

