Mysale Group (LON:MYSL) Shares Up 2.2%

Mysale Group PLC (LON:MYSL) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.61 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06), 30,715 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 36,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55 ($0.06).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.05.

Mysale Group Company Profile (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail Websites. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, health and beauty products, and homeware items.

