NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Down 6.3% in December

NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 25,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of NAOV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. 1,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. NanoVibronix has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of -0.48.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

